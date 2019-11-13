Image caption Andrew Griffiths said he "cared passionately" about the Tory party and the constituency

The wife of a former Conservative MP, who sent sexual messages to two female constituents, has been selected as the candidate for his seat.

Andrew Griffiths, 49, announced he was standing down from frontline politics, would not seek his party's nomination, and was backing Kate Griffiths.

She was selected as the Tory candidate for Burton and Uttoxeter on Thursday.

Mr Griffiths said it would be the "best thing" for the constituency if Mrs Griffiths was selected.

Mrs Griffiths has been contacted for comment.

Mr Griffiths resigned as small business minister in July after a newspaper reported he sent the women more than 2,000 messages in 21 days, weeks after the birth of his first child.

He was cleared of wrongdoing by the parliamentary standards watchdog, which said it found no evidence he sent the messages while engaged in parliamentary activities.

A Conservative party investigation found he may have breached the Conservatives' code of conduct but said "given his state of mental health both now and at the time" further action would be inappropriate.

Announcing his decision not to stand, Mr Griffiths, who became the MP in May 2010, said he still "cared passionately" about the constituency.

"I'm invested in this place, I have put my whole life into it and I also love the Conservative party," he said; adding that he put his backing behind Mrs Griffiths.

Other candidates confirmed to be standing for the seat so far are Louise Walker for Labour, Adam Wain for the Liberal Democrats and Kate Copeland for the Green Party.

Dale Prime was announced as Brexit Party candidate but may stand aside after party leader Nigel Farage said it would not stand in Tory seats.

The BBC webpage for the constituency will be updated with 2019 candidate information after the close of nominations later this month.

