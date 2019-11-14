Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nominations closed on Thursday 14 November

A total of 102 candidates are standing for election in Northern Ireland in the general election on 12 December, the Electoral Office has said.

In the general election two years ago, 109 people put their name forward.

Only one of the main parties - Alliance - is contesting all of Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies.

Nominations closed on Thursday but the voter registration deadline is 26 November.

A full list of candidates will be published later on Thursday.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is standing aside in Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency but is fighting the remaining 17 seats.

Sinn Féin is not running in the constituencies of South Belfast, East Belfast or North Down.

The SDLP is also standing aside in three constituencies - North Belfast, East Belfast and North Down - agreeing with Sinn Féin not to run in certain constituencies in order to maximise the pro-remain vote.

The Ulster Unionist Party is standing in 16 constituencies, having agreed not to run a candidate in North Belfast - and will not field a candidate in West Belfast either.

Aontú will stand candidates in the general election for the first time, with seven people in the race.

The Green Party is running in three areas and the NI Conservative Party is fighting four seats - both parties fielded seven candidates apiece in 2017.

People Before Profit is running two candidates.

The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) has decided not to run any candidates in this election, having only fielded one candidate in 2017.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

If you want to vote in the general election, you must register by 26 November. This can be done online or by submitting a paper form to your designated electoral office.

Postal or proxy vote applications must be submitted by 21 November.

Voting will take place on 12 December from 07:00 GMT until 22:00.