The Labour Party says there has been a "sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack" on its digital platforms.

A Labour spokeswoman said the attack had "failed" because of the party's "robust security systems" and they were confident that no data breach occurred.

It has been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre, she said.

Security procedures had "slowed down" some election campaign activities, she added, but they were now "back up to full speed".