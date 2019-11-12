General Election 2019: 'Cyber-attack' on Labour Party digital platforms
- 12 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Labour Party says there has been a "sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack" on its digital platforms.
A Labour spokeswoman said the attack had "failed" because of the party's "robust security systems" and they were confident that no data breach occurred.
It has been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre, she said.
Security procedures had "slowed down" some election campaign activities, she added, but they were now "back up to full speed".