Election 2019: Parties standing for election
This is a list of parties with candidates standing in the UK general election on 12 December 2019.
Main parties' policies are compared in the general election policy guide.
Parties will be added to the list as candidates are confirmed as standing. The deadline for the delivery of nomination papers by candidates to the Returning Officer is Thursday 14 November 2019.
Parties
Green Party for England & Wales
The Independent Group for Change (Change UK)
Social Democratic and Labour Party
Socialist Party of Great Britain