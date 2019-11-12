Image copyright Getty Images

The Liberal Democrats have set out plans for a £5bn fund to improve flood defences across the UK, to be paid for through government borrowing.

The party says it would help build resilience and ensure all communities can get the cash they need in a crisis.

It comes as Yorkshire and the Midlands continue to deal with the effects of severe flooding.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair the government's Cobra committee on Tuesday, to discuss the situation.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the prime minister should declare a "national emergency".

In a letter to the PM, Mr Corbyn said: "If this had happened in Surrey, not Yorkshire or the East Midlands, it seems far more likely that a national emergency would have been declared.

"Every year we don't act means higher flood waters, more homes ruined and more lives at risk due to climate change."

Mr Johnson visited Matlock, Derbyshire, one of the areas hit by severe flooding.

He said it was "almost certainly because of climate change," adding "we need to prepare and we need to be investing in those defences".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Over the weekend Mr Johnson visited Matlock - one of the areas affected by flooding

Image copyright EPA Image caption And Mr Corbyn visited Doncaster with Labour's Caroline Flint

Setting out her party's plans, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said the floods were "devastating for local communities and highlight the need to invest our flood defences".

She added that Brexit "will mean that we lose access to the EU solidarity fund for flood relief and the EU structural investment funds that help maintain and strengthen flood defences and improve flood resilience".

In addition to the £5bn fund, the party is also pledging to increase the environment department's budget by £1bn per year.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is responsible for flood policy in the UK and gives funding to the Environment Agency to deal with problems with main rivers, estuaries, the sea or reservoirs.

Over the past 10 years, total spending on managing flood and coastal erosion risks in England increased by 18.4% to £808.2m in 2018-19.

Spending peaked in 2014-15 at £786.8m. Defra says a lot of that was down to repairing damage after heavy winter storms.