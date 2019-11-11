Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said it will not stand candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election.

Mr Farage said fielding candidates across the country could increase the chances of another referendum on the EU taking place.

Instead, he said the party would concentrate its efforts on winning seats held by Labour.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.