The Conservatives and Labour parties will mark Armistice Day by promising measures to support military personnel and veterans.

The Tories say they would change the law to protect veterans who served in NI from legal action.

But Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said it is only a pledge to attract votes and that he would not support it.

Sinn Féin's Linda Dillon also described the promised measures as "unacceptable".

Under the proposals, the Conservative Party would amend the Human Rights Act so it does not apply to issues - including deaths during the Troubles in Northern Ireland - that took place before it came into force in 2000.

The BBC's assistant political editor, Norman Smith, said the move would not stop all claims, as there were other routes to bring other prosecutions.

He added that amending the Human Rights Act is "probably a good deal more complex that it looks at first sight" as it is enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

The pledge comes as six former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles are facing prosecution.

The cases relate to the killings of two people on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in January 1972; as well as the deaths in separate incidents of Daniel Hegarty, John Pat Cunningham; Joe McCann and Aidan McAnespie. Not all of the charges are for murder.

The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland has said that of 26 so-called Troubles legacy cases it has taken decisions on since 2011, 13 related to republicans, eight to loyalists, and five are connected to the Army.

Human Rights Act

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC Radio 4's Today programme any changes would not affect current criminal prosecutions brought against service personnel, but in future, those who wanted to pursue complaints against the forces would have to go to the European Court of Human Rights rather than UK courts.

"At the moment, because of the Human Rights Act, people can go via our courts and use our systems to constantly reopen this and we don't think that is right or fair," he said.

Mr Beattie, who is a retired army captain, told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that "what they are proposing is to draw a line under all prosecutions".

"That means that the terrorists who terrorised our communities, who murdered and butchered men, women and children will get away scot-free and brag about what they did," he said.

Mrs Dillon, a Sinn Féin MLA, said: "Any attempt to create a scenario where current or former British soldiers are given immunity from prosecution on top of the impunity they have enjoyed for decades is unacceptable.

"Mechanisms have been agreed by the two governments and political parties at Stormont House to deal with the legacy of the conflict and those most be implemented and put in place."

Analysis: Detail of pledge could lead to further criticism

By Jayne McCormack, BBC News NI Political Reporter

This is not the first time the Conservative Party has made such a pledge.

As recently as July, during the leadership race, Boris Johnson vowed to change the law - aware it's an issue that has put internal pressure on a number of Tory leaders.

But the government was criticised when no such legislation was included in the Queen's Speech in October.

That is why some are saying this fresh commitment is merely a vote-grabber, albeit including it in a party manifesto puts more of an onus on a government to follow through.

What is less clear is the detail of all this.

How would such a proposal work alongside current law? Who would it apply to? What impact would the move have in Northern Ireland, where legacy remains divisive and unresolved?

It is the first time since 1923 that Armistice Day - commemorating the end of World War One - has fallen during a general election campaign.

Speaking ahead of a trip to the Midlands to meet forces personnel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "As we remember the ultimate sacrifice made by our brave men and women for their country just over a century ago, it is right that we renew our commitment to the soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and veterans of today."

Mr Johnson has pledged to change the law to protect forces veterans from "vexatious" legal action, if the Conservatives win a majority at the election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "After a decade of government cuts and outsourcing, Labour offers our armed forces real change with the pay, conditions and respect they deserve."

Mr Johnson said the party will introduce legislation to ensure the Law of Armed Conflict has primacy and that peacetime laws are not applied to service personnel on military operations.

Conservative plans to exempt British troops from human rights laws during combat were first announced in 2016 by Mr Johnson's predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May, but they have yet to be put into law.