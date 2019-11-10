Labour's Keith Vaz will not stand for re-election
- 10 November 2019
Labour's Keith Vaz, who was suspended from the Commons after he was found to have "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for others, will not be standing for re-election.
Mr Vaz, who has been MP for Leicester East for 32 years, said in a statement he was retiring from Parliament.
He said it had been "an honour and a privilege" to serve his constituency.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he had "made a substantial and significant contribution to public life".