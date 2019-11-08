Image copyright PA Media

The wife of an ex-Conservative MP has been chosen to contest his former seat at the general election.

Natalie Elphicke was selected by Tory members to be the party's candidate in Dover and Deal.

Her husband Charlie Elphicke said he was standing down to fight three charges of sexual assault. He denies any wrongdoing.

Mr Elphicke said he regretted having to make way but was determined to clear his name and ensure a fair trial.

Mr Elphicke, who has held the Kent seat since 2010, lost the Conservative whip this summer after being charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women.

He continued to sit in Parliament as an independent.