General Election 2019: Northern Ireland candidates
Northern Ireland goes to the polls on 12 December to elect 18 MPs to Westminster.
Candidates running for election are listed below and are also available on the Electoral Office for NI website.
Candidates listed alphabetically by surname.
BELFAST EAST
Naomi Long, Alliance Party
Carl McClean, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)
Gavin Robinson, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)
BELFAST NORTH
Nigel Dodds, DUP
John Finucane, Sinn Féin
Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party
BELFAST SOUTH
Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party
Claire Hanna, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)
Michael Henderson, UUP
Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP
Chris McHugh, Aontú
BELFAST WEST
Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit
Monica Digney, Aontú
Paul Doherty, SDLP
Donnamarie Higgins, Alliance Party
Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin
Frank McCoubrey, DUP
EAST ANTRIM
Steve Aiken, UUP
Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party
Oliver McMullan, Sinn Féin
Angela Mulholland, SDLP
Philip Randle, Green Party NI
Aaron Rankin, NI Conservatives
Sammy Wilson, DUP
EAST LONDONDERRY
Gregory Campbell, DUP
Richard Holmes, UUP
Cara Hunter, SDLP
Chris McCaw, Alliance Party
Sean McNicholl, Aontú
Dermot Nicholl, Sinn Féin
FERMANAGH & SOUTH TYRONE
Matthew Beaumont, Alliance Party
Tom Elliott, UUP
Adam Gannon, SDLP
Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin
Caroline Wheeler, Independent
FOYLE
Colum Eastwood, SDLP
Rachael Ferguson, Alliance Party
Darren Guy, UUP
Shaun Harkin, People Before Profit
Elisha McCallion, Sinn Féin
Anne McCloskey, Aontú
Gary Middleton, DUP
LAGAN VALLEY
Robbie Butler, UUP
Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP
Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party
Ally Haydock, SDLP
Gary Hynds, NI Conservatives
Alan Love, UKIP
Gary McCleave, Sinn Féin
MID ULSTER
Mel Boyle, Alliance Party
Keith Buchanan, DUP
Denise Johnston, SDLP
Francie Molloy, Sinn Féin
Conor Rafferty, Independent
Neil Richardson, UUP
NEWRY & ARMAGH
Mickey Brady, Sinn Féin
Pete Byrne, SDLP
Jackie Coade, Alliance
William Irwin, DUP
Martin Kelly, Aontú
Sam Nicholson, UUP
NORTH ANTRIM
Margaret Anne McKillop, SDLP
Cara McShane, Sinn Féin
Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party
Ian Paisley, DUP
Stephen Palmer , Independent
Robin Swann, UUP
NORTH DOWN
Alan Chambers, UUP
Alex Easton, DUP
Stephen Farry, Alliance Party
Matthew Robinson, NI Conservatives
SOUTH ANTRIM
John Blair, Alliance Party
Paul Girvan, DUP
Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin
Danny Kinahan, UUP
Roisin Lynch, SDLP
SOUTH DOWN
Paul Brady, Aontú
Patrick Brown, Alliance Party
Glyn Hanna, DUP
Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin
Jill Macauley, UUP
Michael Savage, SDLP
STRANGFORD
Grant Abraham, NI Conservatives
Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party
Joe Boyle, SDLP
Ryan Carlin, Sinn Féin
Martin Macartney, Green Party NI
Jim Shannon, DUP
Philip Smith, UUP
Robert Stephenson, UKIP
UPPER BANN
Doug Beattie, UUP
Dolores Kelly, SDLP
Carla Lockhart, DUP
John O'Dowd, Sinn Féin
Eóin Tennyson, Alliance Party
WEST TYRONE
Órfhlaith Begley, Sinn Féin
Thomas Buchanan, DUP
Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party
Susan Glass, Green Party NI
James Hope, Aontú
Daniel McCrossan, SDLP
Andy McKane, UUP