Who should I vote for? General election 2019 policy guide

Conservative * Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * Negotiate free trade agreement with EU to come into force in 2021 * Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021 * End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system * Negotiate free trade agreements with other trading partners around the world

Labour * Renegotiate a Brexit deal and immediately legislate for a public vote to take place within six months, with the choice of a "sensible leave deal" or Remain * Negotiate for customs union membership, a close single market relationship and guarantees on workers’ rights and environmental protections * Pledge not to introduce infrastructure on the Irish border, and no border down the Irish Sea * Remove the threat of no-deal

Liberal Democrats * Oppose Brexit and campaign to Remain in the EU * Revoke Article 50, cancelling Brexit, if elected as a majority government * In other circumstances, campaign for a referendum with the option of staying in the EU on the ballot paper

Change UK Put the question of Brexit back to the British people for a "final say" in a referendum, campaigning for the UK to Remain in the EU * Maintain strong alliances with the UK's closest European and international allies on trade, regulation, defence, security, the environment, aid, and counter-terrorism

Green Party * Oppose Brexit and campaign to Remain in the EU * Committed to another referendum and will campaign to Remain in the EU in that vot

Brexit Party * Condemn Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit" * Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU – similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada – with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 to get it signed off * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck

UKIP * Leave the EU immediately with no deal * Move to World Trade Organization rules, then negotiate a free trade agreement with EU * Abandon the EU common foreign, security and defence policies and bring an end to "EU command and control" of armed forces * Leave the Common Fisheries Policy and rebuild the fishing industry

Plaid Cymru * Opposed to Brexit and campaigning to Remain in EU * Want a referendum on final Brexit terms

Scottish National Party * Campaign to prevent Brexit and keep Scotland in the single market and customs union * Support a second EU referendum with Remain as an option

Alliance Party * Support another referendum to reconsider Brexit, with remain as an option * The whole of the UK remaining in the single market and customs union * Support a special deal that helps the Northern Ireland economy and defends the Good Friday Agreement

Democratic Unionist Party * Respect the democratic outcome of the EU referendum * Oppose a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland * Ensure the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK and oppose new trade barriers within it * Eliminate the risk of damage to Northern Ireland and its place within the internal market of the UK * Pursue a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU

Sinn Fein * Oppose Brexit * Retain Common Agriculture Policy funding

SDLP * Want to revoke Article 50, but will fight for another referendum if necessary, with the option of remaining in the EU * Want to retain free movement of people, goods and services and maintain the common travel area after Brexit * Oppose any hardening of the Irish border in violation of the Good Friday Agreement * Want to secure human and workers' rights and protections derived from EU legislation and ensure NI continues to receive EU funding

Ulster Unionist Party * Maintain unfettered access to the EU single market and ensure there is no hard border at ports or airports * Ensure freedom of goods, services, capital and labour * Offer financial guarantees to those losing EU funding * Safeguard the EU common travel area * Remain in the Council of Europe, whose aim is to uphold human rights across Europe

Conservative * Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * Negotiate Free Trade Agreement with EU to come into force in 2021 * Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021 * End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system * Negotiate Free Trade Agreements with other trading partners around the world

Labour * Renegotiate a Brexit deal and legislate for a public vote to take place within six months, with the choice of a "sensible leave deal" or Remain * Welsh Labour will campaign to Remain in that refererendum * Remove the threat of no-deal

Liberal Democrats * Oppose Brexit and campaign to remain in the EU * Revoke Article 50, cancelling Brexit, if elected as a majority government * In other circumstances, campaign for a referendum with the option of staying in the EU on the ballot paper

Green Party * Oppose Brexit and campaign to remain in the EU * Committed to a second referendum and will campaign to remain in the EU in that vote

Brexit Party * Condemn Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit" * Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 to get it signed off * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck

UKIP * Leave the EU immediately with no deal * Go to World Trade Organization rules then negotiate a free trade agreement with EU * Abandon the EU common foreign, security and defence policies * Leave the Common Fisheries Policy and rebuild our fishing industry

Scottish Conservative * Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * Negotiate Free Trade Agreement with EU to come into force in 2021 * Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021 * End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system * Negotiate Free Trade Agreements with other trading partners around the world

Scottish Labour * Renegotiate Brexit deal with the EU * Negotiate a customs union arrangement and close ties to the single market * Put a credible Brexit deal to a referendum within six months * Scottish Labour will wholeheartedly back Remain

Scottish Liberal Democrats * Cancel Brexit without a referendum if they win a majority in the election * In other circumstances, work with other parties to hold another referendum with remain as an option

Brexit Party * Condemn Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit" * Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU – similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada – with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 to get it signed off * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck

Scottish Green Party * Stop Brexit * Campaign for another referendum

People Before Profit * Oppose a no-deal Brexit * Argue Boris Johnson’s deal could entrench sectarianism in the NI Assembly * Oppose a post-Brexit trade deal with the US leading to the erosion of public services