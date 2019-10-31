Image copyright Getty Images

Donald Trump has criticised Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU, saying it restricts the US's ability to do future trade with the UK.

Speaking to LBC, he said that, without the deal, the two countries could "do many times the numbers" than now.

The US president also dismissed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's warning that the NHS will be "up for grabs" if the UK and US do a post-Brexit trade deal.

He said his country would not have "anything to do" with UK healthcare.

Mr Trump also launched a personal attack on Mr Corbyn - who snubbed him on his recent UK state visit - calling him "so wrong" as a candidate for prime minister.

And he praised Mr Johnson as "the exact right guy for the times".

Speaking to Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on his LBC talk show, Mr Trump said Mr Farage and Mr Johnson should "get together" to create "an unstoppable force" in UK politics.

The president, who has previously expressed his backing for Brexit, added: "And Corbyn would be so bad for your country, so bad. He'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places.

"But your country has tremendous potential. It's a great country."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Corbyn: "Our NHS is not for sale"

Mr Trump also said: "We want to do trade with UK and they want to do trade with us. To be honest with you... this deal... under certain aspects of the (Brexit) deal... you can't do it, you can't do it, you can't trade.

"We can't make a trade deal with the UK because I think we can do many times the numbers that we're doing right now and certainly much bigger numbers than you are doing under the European Union."

Kicking off Labour's general election campaign on Thursday, Mr Corbyn warned that a post-Brexit trade deal with Mr Trump's administration would give US companies access to the NHS, parts of which could be sold off.

He called the vote a "once-in-a-generation" chance to prevent this and "transform" the UK.

Mr Trump dismissed the Labour leader's claim, saying: "Not at all. We wouldn't even be involved in that, no.

"It's not for us to have anything to do with your health care system. No, we're just talking about trade."