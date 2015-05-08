Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The Conservatives did much better than many expected

After weeks of chatter about an election too close to call, it wasn't that close at all.

David Cameron will be continuing as our prime minister.

It's not yet clear whether the Conservatives will manage a small overall majority or fall just short, but four other things are very clear:

The Conservatives did much better than many expected

Labour did much worse than they hoped they would

The Liberal Democrats' worst fears have been realised, although leader Nick Clegg did keep his seat

And the Scottish National Party has done spectacularly well - winning almost every seat in Scotland

So, what is all this likely to mean?

A referendum on whether the UK stays in, or leaves, the European Union, within the next two-and-a-half years.

A race to be the next leader of the Labour Party.

A race to be the next leader of the Liberal Democrats.

And a huge new presence of Scottish National Party MPs at Westminster.

They will be the third biggest party in the Commons - just months after losing a referendum that defines what the party exists to promote.

And so here's another thing we know for certain this morning: Politics ain't going to be boring any time soon.