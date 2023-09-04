School repair budgets cut despite risk warning over concrete - ex-civil servant
- Published
The government cut the schools' repair budget despite being warned of a "critical risk to life" from crumbling concrete, a former top civil servant has said.
Jonathan Slater said the Department for Education had asked to double the number of schools which could be repaired each year to 200.
But a 2021 spending review, by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, saw it halved.
Some schools containing the concrete have been forced to close buildings.
Hundreds more could contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the education secretary has admitted, creating further uncertainty at the start of the school year.
At least 104 schools contain the material, Gillian Keegan said, while a further 1,500 have not yet responded to a government survey.
Mr Slater, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Education (DfE) between May 2016 and August 2020, said investigations had led civil servants to recommend between 300 to 400 schools needed repairs a year and the department then requested Treasury funding to cover 200 a year.
"I thought we'd get it but the actual decision made in 2021 was to halve down from 100 a year to 50 year," he said.
The unusually direct intervention from a retired civil servant, gives Mr Sunak, now the prime minister, an even more complex problem: showing he is on top of the issue while also defending his actions in the past.
On some issues Mr Sunak can avoid being cast as the author of 13 years of Conservative government - as he only arrived in Parliament in 2015- but it will be harder for him to do that here.
Ms Keegan defended the government's spending on infrastructure telling the Today programme £15bn had gone into capital spending since 2015 but said it was about "delivering value for money".
She said the full list of schools affected would be published later this week and told the Today programme that she was "hoping" it would not be the case that pupils turned up at the school gates only to find buildings closed.
The education secretary said 90% of schools had responded to a survey on whether their buildings may contain RAAC but 10% - around 1,500 - had not.
She added around 1% of schools which had responded to the survey had been found to contain the material.
The education secretary confirmed temporary mitigation measures in schools will be funded by the DfE, but other things like transport of students to new locations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, told Sky News it was a "fantasy" that repairs would be funded from the current education budget.
He said a scrapped programme to bring all schools up to date had been a £55bn-a-year project.
"That's not in the remit of the DfE budget, there's some serious expenditure that needs to happen and the government must commit to that," he said.
Labour has accused Prime Minister Mr Sunak of "putting children's lives at risk" following Mr Slater's comments.
Bridget Phillipson, shadow education secretary, accused the Conservatives of "complacency, obstinacy and inaction".
Some in government are worrying that voters tune out the specific questions about how the RAAC problem developed and instead see it as symptomatic of a government running out of steam.
In Scotland 35 council-run schools have been found to contain RAAC but the Scottish government has insisted there is nothing to suggest school safety has been compromised.
Scotland's schools returned form the summer break ahead of the rest of the UK, with pupils back last month.
The DfE announcement that 104 schools and colleges in England must partially or fully close buildings came days before pupils were due to return to classrooms - leaving parents, pupils and teachers worried about what it means for them.
Hina Robinson, whose daughter goes to Wyburns Primary School in Essex, said she blamed the government for not ensuring things were done quickly enough.
"We don't want our children in unsafe buildings, and it's quite clear they've been in unsafe buildings all this time, and that should never have happened."
Duncan Campbell, whose two sons go to White Hall Academy in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, said his boys' school was closed for two extra days meaning he and their mother had to work out childcare.
He said he was glad a safety first approach was being taken and that in a way he was "lucky" as they knew there was an issue to be resolved.
"I feel sorry for those parents sat there thinking 'has our school been surveyed?'"
But he added the government was aware of the wider issue five years ago and the inspection which uncovered the RAAC had taken place in July, "so it's taken six weeks for safety first to actually come to action, if not five years".
Peter Smith, head teacher of Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge, Suffolk, told Today around a third of his classrooms, as well as toilets, changing rooms and office spaces had RAAC concrete identified during roofing work in May.
He said the school was not initially contacted over RAAC safety fears and he instead wrote to the DfE to receive confirmation those spaces were unsafe.
"This is a crisis for schools. We need the reassurance that this is going to be all hands to the pump," he said.