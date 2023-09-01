Which schools have shut buildings or moved over aerated concrete? Published 12 minutes ago

More than 150 schools in England have been identified as having a type of potentially dangerous concrete - with many now closing buildings or classrooms to make them safe.

The government has not yet published a list of which schools are affected - but BBC News is trying to find out through schools themselves. The list is being constantly updated and you can tell us about your school at the bottom of this page.

Which schools have closed buildings?

The government is not publishing a list, as it says it wants parents to hear from headteachers and principals about closures first.

So far, BBC News has learned the following schools are affected:

Ferryhill School, a secondary in County Durham - an email to parents, seen by the BBC, said the start of the new school year would be delayed. New starters would start a week late with the rest being taught online, it said. One parent said his Year 7 daughter was apprehensive about starting school and this put them in a "difficult position"

- an email to parents, seen by the BBC, said the start of the new school year would be delayed. New starters would start a week late with the rest being taught online, it said. One parent said his Year 7 daughter was apprehensive about starting school and this put them in a "difficult position" Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy, Leicester - parents were told in a letter from the school, seen by the BBC, about complex arrangements to send children from different year groups to two different schools, and give older children home schooling

- parents were told in a letter from the school, seen by the BBC, about complex arrangements to send children from different year groups to two different schools, and give older children home schooling Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, Brixton, south London - a statement from 18 August says juniors are to be relocated to a neighbouring school

- a statement from 18 August says juniors are to be relocated to a neighbouring school Crossflatts Primary School, Bradford - the partial closure of the school has been confirmed by Bradford council. Temporary buildings are in place

- the partial closure of the school has been confirmed by Bradford council. Temporary buildings are in place Eldwick Primary School, Bradford - Bradford Council has also confirmed some buildings are closed

- Bradford Council has also confirmed some buildings are closed Kingsdown School, Southend-on-Sea, Essex - the special school for children aged from three to 14 years old was told on Thursday to close its main building. More from Essex here

- the special school for children aged from three to 14 years old was told on Thursday to close its main building. More from Essex here Cockermouth School, Cockermouth, Cumbria - pupils will return to school a day later because of RAAC found in four corridors, the library and sports hall

What other schools have already been dealing with RAAC?

Parks Primary, Leicester - back in May, the school had to relocate several classes and borrow rooms from other institutions after the discovery of RAAC

- back in May, the school had to relocate several classes and borrow rooms from other institutions after the discovery of RAAC Mistley Norman Church of England Primary, Manningtree - children have been taught in classrooms at another school since April, after the aging lightweight concrete was discovered

How many schools are affected in total?

The Department for Education (DfE) said 156 school buildings were identified as having this type of concrete, RAAC (find out more about the concrete here). Of them, 52 were at risk of sudden collapse and action was taken immediately to make them safe, for example by propping up the concrete.

It was thought that the other 104 school buildings were safe to be in, but over the summer the government discovered there were cases where low-risk RAAC had turned out to be unsafe - for example a beam collapsed, schools minister Nick Gibb told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. So now these 104 are also closing those buildings to make them safe.

But more schools may be affected. Back in June, a report by the National Audit Office assessed that 572 schools had been identified where RAAC might be present. Engineers at schools across the country have been carrying out surveys to work out where the problems are.

Where are schools being checked over?

Hertfordshire - 120 school buildings in the county are to be surveyed at the request of the government. No school in the county needs to close currently

Other UK nations

Northern Ireland - schools in Northern Ireland are being checked for collapse-prone concrete as a matter of urgency

- schools in Northern Ireland are being checked for collapse-prone concrete as a matter of urgency Scotland - at least seven schools in Scotland have been affected, with West Lothian Council saying RAAC has been found at five primary schools and four community centres. It has also been identified at one school in East Lothian and at Forres Academy in Moray, where some classrooms have been closed. Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats in May found at least 37 schools in Scotland have buildings that contain RAAC

- at least seven schools in Scotland have been affected, with West Lothian Council saying RAAC has been found at five primary schools and four community centres. It has also been identified at one school in East Lothian and at Forres Academy in Moray, where some classrooms have been closed. Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats in May found at least 37 schools in Scotland have buildings that contain RAAC Wales - schools and colleges are being surveyed for RAAC but no institutions have reported having the material

