School buildings in England to shut over concrete safety fears
Schools in England must immediately shut buildings made with a type of concrete that is prone to collapse unless safety measures are in place, the government has said.
Some schools will have to relocate children to other teaching spaces.
More than 100 schools have been contacted before the start of new term.
Safety measures include propping up ceilings in buildings made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Guidance issued by the Department for Education (DfE) advised that "any space or area with confirmed RAAC should no longer be open without mitigations in place".
The DfE has not given a timeline for replacing the RAAC, but school leaders have called for an "urgent plan" to fix buildings.
A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) in June assessed the risk of injury or death from a school building collapse as "very likely and critical".
It highlighted concerns for school buildings that still contained RAAC - a lightweight form of concrete prone to collapse, used widely between the 1950s and mid-1990s.
The report said the DfE had identified 572 schools where RAAC might be present and that 65 had been confirmed, of which 24 required immediate action.
The vast majority of schools and colleges will be unaffected by the announcement.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the decision followed "new evidence about RAAC".
"We must take a cautious approach because that is the right thing to do for both pupils and staff," she said.
"The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC".
Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, which represents mostly head teachers, said the government had "failed to invest sufficiently in the school estate" and called the announcement a "scramble".
She said it was "clearly vital", but "the actions these schools will need to take will be hugely disruptive, and this will obviously be worrying for pupils, families and staff".
"The government should have put in place a programme to identify and remediate this risk at a much earlier stage," she added.
