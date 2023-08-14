More university strike days planned for September
- Published
University strikes are set to continue in September after negotiations with employers broke down, the University and College Union (UCU) has said.
The union announced more strike days and a continuation of its marking boycott, on Monday afternoon.
It also said it was preparing a fresh ballot for strike action to continue into the new academic year.
Last week, education minister Robert Halfon wrote to employers and the UCU calling for an end to the dispute.
The union said the number of strike days and when they will be would be confirmed at a later date.
The marking boycott, which began in April at 145 universities, has caused disruption to graduations and left some students without their grades.
The UCU said the boycott would affect tens of thousands of students over the summer, but universities said they had been working to minimise its impact.
Now the union has said there will be more disruption in September if negotiations with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) do not restart.
It is also planning to send out a fresh ballot to members to renew its six-month mandate for industrial action, which will expire at the beginning of October.
If members vote in favour, strikes could continue well into 2024.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "The UK higher education sector presents itself as a world leader, but it is riddled with casualisation, insecurity and low pay - our members have no choice but to stand up for themselves."
Responding to the government's letter on Sunday, the UCEA's chief executive, Raj Jethwa, said employers were continuing to meet with the union to seek "urgent resolution" to the dispute.
He also referenced a recent UCEA survey of universities suggesting most had been unaffected by the marking boycott - but said that was "little comfort" to students.
"This form of industrial action, which is particularly damaging to students at this time of year, has been very disappointing," he added.