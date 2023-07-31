NEU teacher strikes end as members accept pay deal
- Published
Teachers in England in the National Education Union (NEU) will not strike in the autumn term, after accepting the government's pay offer.
The NEU, the UK's largest teaching union, said 86% of its members had voted to accept the 6.5% pay rise.
Both sides in the dispute said the pay offer was "properly funded" and would not come from existing school budgets.
The ASCL union accepted the offer earlier in July. Two other unions have not yet announced their decision.
NEU teachers have taken a total of eight days of strike action in England since February - seven national and one regional - forcing many schools to close.
The union had been re-balloting members on holding further strikes next term.
The outcome of that ballot, also announced on Monday, saw 95% of members vote for further strike action, with a turnout of 53%.
But the NEU said it would not hold further strikes now that the pay offer has been accepted.
The 6.5% rise was recommended by the School Teachers' Review Body (STRB) after an earlier government offer was rejected.
The earlier offer was a £1,000 one-off payment this year, and a 4.3% rise for 2023-24, with starting salaries rising to £30,000 from September.