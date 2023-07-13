Teacher strikes likely to end in England after pay offer
- Published
Teacher strikes are likely to end in England, after union leaders came out in support of a new pay offer.
The government has proposed a 6.5% pay rise, which both sides in the dispute said was "properly funded" and would not come out of schools' core budgets.
The four unions involved will now go back to their members and recommend they accept the deal.
They had been considering holding more strikes next term - but that will be off the cards if members accept.
There have been seven national strikes since February by National Education Union (NEU) members.
NEU joint general secretary Mary Bousted told Sky News she would be recommending members "bank" this offer.
"If members accept this deal, then the dispute we have currently with the government on pay is over for this year," she said. "That's the end of this dispute."
The government says it will give schools an additional £525m in 2023-24 and £900m in 2024-25, from the Department for Education's (DfE) budget, to fund the pay rise.
'Fantastic news'
By Nathan Standley, BBC News
Relieved parents have been reacting to the news months of teacher strikes could finally be coming to an end.
Many had to take days off work or find alternative childcare as schools fully or partially closed during the national strike action.
With two daughters, in Year 7 and Year 9, Sally Haslewood, from Harrogate, N Yorks, is "absolutely delighted".
"It's a huge relief to think when they go back in September, they should get a full year of school with no disruption for the first time in three years," she says - referring both to teacher strikes and the Covid-19 virus.
"It's been a nightmare generally for parents to try and plan around it and it's been unsettling for the children. So all in all, it's just fantastic news."
Father-of-two Sam, in Brighton, who asked that his surname be withheld, supported the striking teachers and is delighted with the resolution.
"I did have a lot of sympathy for the strikers because I know how difficult the schools situation has been - it feels like a service which has been underfunded," he says.
"But more action in the autumn was feeling like a bit of a nightmare, so to have that taken off the table is a big relief."
The prime minister's official spokesman said savings would come from "reprioritisation" within government departments.
In the DfE, that would mean a reduction in civil-service traineeships and "skills boot camps", he added.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb, meanwhile, gave a "cast iron guarantee" no "front-line services" at schools or colleges would be cut to fund pay rises.
He told BBC Radio Norfolk many "difficult decisions" needed to be taken to fund the pay rise, which were "being worked through".
Unions say money will not be diverted from special educational needs and disabilities (Send) or further-education provisions - or from funding needed to ensure school buildings are safe.
Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton said: "Our understanding is that a proportion of the money will come from unspent allocations that would normally be clawed back by the Treasury."