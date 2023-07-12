Teacher strikes: NASUWT members vote for strike action
More teacher strikes could hit schools in England, after a second education union voted to walkout over pay.
The NASUWT union said 88.5% of its eligible members voted for strike action, with a 51.9% turnout.
A larger union, the National Education Union (NEU), has already held seven national strike days since February and is re-balloting members for more action in the autumn.
NASUWT said it plans to begin action short of a strike in September.
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT's general secretary, said the vote was the largest mandate the union had secured for industrial action in more than a decade.
"Today our members have sent a strong message to the government and to employers that teachers demand a better deal on pay and to address excessive workload and working hours," he added.
