Teacher strikes: NASUWT members vote for strike action
More teacher strikes could impact schools in England, after a second education union voted to walkout over pay.
The NASUWT union said 88.5% of its eligible members in state schools voted for strike action, with a 51.9% turnout.
A larger union, the National Education Union (NEU), has already held seven national strike days since February and is re-balloting members for more action in the autumn.
