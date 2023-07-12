Teacher strikes: NASUWT members vote for strike action

March in London by striking teachers, 5 July 2023Getty Images
Teacher strikes have already been held this year by the National Education Union

More teacher strikes could impact schools in England, after a second education union voted to walkout over pay.

The NASUWT union said 88.5% of its eligible members in state schools voted for strike action, with a 51.9% turnout.

A larger union, the National Education Union (NEU), has already held seven national strike days since February and is re-balloting members for more action in the autumn.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.