Sats results 2023: Reading standards fall in Year 6 tests
- Published
Reading levels among Year 6 pupils in England have fallen after a controversial Sats paper, which some teachers and parents said was so tough it left children in tears.
Results show 73% of pupils met the expected standards in reading, down from 75% in 2022.
Levels either increased or remained the same in all other subjects.
Overall standards in reading, writing and maths are the same as last year, and remain lower than pre-Covid levels.
This year, 59% of pupils reached the expected level in these three subjects combined.
By 2030, the government wants 90% of children leaving primary school to reach the expected standards in reading, writing and maths.
Concerns were raised about the length and complexity of this summer's reading paper, the contents of which were first seen by the BBC.
One question asked 10 and 11-year-olds to find a similar word to "eat" in a passage that contained both "consume" and "feeding".
The Department for Education (DfE) has previously said the Sats were "rigorously trialled".
It says it converts children's raw test scores into "scaled scores" so that tests can be compared, even if the difficulty varies.
'She's bound to be disappointed'
By Alice Evans
Victoria Williams's daughter Georgina was one of the pupils who was unable to finish the Year 6 Sats reading paper.
She found out on Tuesday morning that she had scored 108 in reading - comfortably past the 100-mark boundary needed to reach expected standards, but not quite the "magic" 110 score that her school had told her she was capable of.
Her mother says Georgina will be "bound to be disappointed", especially after being "so upset" on the day she sat the test.
The recruitment manager, from Princes Risborough, in Buckinghamshire, said Georgina had told her the paper had been "awful" and that she had sat crying to herself during the test.
"There's this enormous build-up to the Sats, which is debatable sort of how healthy that is," Mrs Williams told the BBC.
"She felt she had let herself down. She couldn't understand why she hadn't been able to finish the paper, because in all the practices she had managed to do so.
"We had to do a lot of reassuring and propping up and reminding her that it's not that important."
Mrs Williams said she was concerned the bad experience might stick with Georgina - "my children don't seem to forget these things" - but hopes fun activities like the end-of-term play, are "enough to counter any disappointment".
In other subjects, the proportion of pupils reaching the expected level was:
- 73% in maths, up from 71% in 2022
- 71% in writing, up from 69% in 2022
- 72% in grammar, punctuation and spelling, the same as 2022
- 80% in science, up from 79% in 2022
Tiffnie Harris, of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the results reflected the impact of the pandemic.
"Schools are straining every sinew to improve results and we appeal to the government to support them by urgently addressing the national crisis caused by teacher shortages and inadequate funding," she said.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb said it was "encouraging to see attainment levels improving in some key subjects" after the pandemic had disrupted pupils' education.
He said the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) had been "crucial in helping those pupils most in need of support".
Last month, MPs stressed that about 13% of schools in England did not take part in the NTP in 2021-22, and urged the government to take faster and more effective action to help students catch up.
What are Sats?
Standard Assessment Tests, or Sats, are tests that children take in Year 6, at the end of Key Stage 2. They are national curriculum assessments in English grammar, punctuation and spelling, English reading and maths.
The government's Standards and Testing Agency says the purposes of Sats tests are to:
- help measure pupils' progress
- identify if they need any extra help in certain areas
- assess schools' performances
- produce national performance data.
Children also sit Sats in Year 2, at the end of Key Stage 1.
Did your child struggle with the reading test? You can share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.