Sats results 2023: Reading standards fall in Year 6 tests
- Published
Reading levels among Year 6 pupils in England have fallen after a controversial Sats paper, which some teachers and parents said was so tough it left children in tears.
Results show 73% of pupils met the expected standards in reading, down from 75% in 2022.
Levels either increased or remained the same in all other subjects.
Overall combined standards in reading, writing and maths were unchanged, with 59% reaching the expected level.
But they remain lower than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
By 2030, the government wants 90% of children leaving primary school to reach the expected standards in reading, writing and maths.
Concerns were raised about the length and complexity of this summer's reading paper, the contents of which were first seen by the BBC.
One question asked 10 and 11-year-olds to find a similar word to "eat" in a passage that contained both "consume" and "feeding".
The Department for Education (DfE) has previously said the Sats were "rigorously trialled".
It says it converts children's raw test scores into "scaled scores" so that tests can be compared, even if the difficulty varies.
In other subjects, the proportion of pupils reaching the expected level was:
- 73% in maths, up from 71% in 2022
- 71% in writing, up from 69% in 2022
- 72% in grammar, punctuation and spelling, the same as 2022
- 80% in science, up from 79% in 2022
What are Sats?
Standard Assessment Tests, or Sats, are tests that children take in Year 6, at the end of Key Stage 2. They are national curriculum assessments in English grammar, punctuation and spelling, English reading and maths.
The government's Standards and Testing Agency says the purposes of Sats tests are to:
- help measure pupils' progress
- identify if they need any extra help in certain areas
- assess schools' performances
- produce national performance data.
Children also sit Sats in Year 2, at the end of Key Stage 1.
