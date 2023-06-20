BBC Young Reporter Competition 2023: Winners announced
The winning stories in this year's BBC Young Reporter Competition have been revealed.
In its fifth year, this annual opportunity gives 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK the chance to produce their own stories about issues relevant to them and their lives with BBC programme-makers, producers and journalists.
Following regional and national judging, 20 winners have been chosen and their stories will be broadcast across the BBC, including on The One Show, BBC Breakfast, BBC 5Live, BBC News and BBC Local Radio programmes, as well as online and on social media platforms.
Judges included editors and commissioners from across the BBC, as well as presenters and reporters including Huw Edwards, Naga Munchetty, Pria Rai and Adam Fleming from BBC News, presenter Ashley John Baptiste and The One Show's Alex Jones and Newsround's Ricky Boleto.
BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live presenter Naga, who is involved for the second time, said: "We absolutely need to hear the experiences of young people and from their perspective.
"They know how they are affected better than anyone else and, as they are the future, the stories and subjects on their news agenda need to be heard by as many of us as possible too."
The BBC Young Reporter Competition 2023 winners are:
NATIONAL WINNERS
Ben, 14, Liverpool + Theo,13, London: AI - teenagers' take on the evolving technology
Elise, 16, Northamptonshire: Why brass bands still matter
Evan, 11, Cleethorpes: 'JIA doesn't deter my football ambitions'
Millie, 19, Stevenage: 'Me and my dog are going to university!'
Anon female, 16, London: Our war - a mother and daughter's perspective on the conflict in Ukraine
REGIONAL WINNERS
Northern Ireland
Cara, 15, Castlewellan: 'United by Music' - playing with the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland
Scotland
Mia, 12, Bonnybridge: Is it a level playing field for female footballers?
Wales (including Welsh language winner)
Hari, 13, Cardiff: Having unique Jewish-Welsh heritage
Nevaeh, 17, Cardiff: My journey to becoming a youth worker
England (South West)
Matthew, 15, Taunton: Coaching a disability cricket team
England (West)
Ella. 13, Truro:Having a hidden disability
England (London)
Angelica, 16, south east London: Living in poor housing
England (South East)
Julia, 15, Tonbridge: The lack of community language schools
England (East)
Jack, 14, Billericay: The community connection of grassroots football clubs
England (East Midlands)
Elsa, 16, Bingham: Shooting - competing in a sport with a stigma
England (West Midlands)
Luke, 14, Dudley: Tackling the issue of concussion in grassroots sport
England (North)
Anna, 17, Hexham: 'How I'm helping professionals understand ADHD'
Eva, 11, Oldham: Disabled toilets that fail to deliver what's needed
Grace, 16, Sheffield:Greyhound racing - supporting a local community
Stories were considered on editorial merit, based on the strength of the idea and originality, and the judges were also looking for a range of diverse stories from across the UK. The full terms and conditions are available here.
BBC Young Reporter engages with thousands of 11 to 18-year-olds across the UK every year, working in partnership with schools, colleges and youth organisations.
The project is part of the BBC's commitment to media literacy and supporting young people's understanding and interest in broadcasting and the creative industries.
It works with young people in three ways:
- supporting them to tell their stories on BBC programmes and platforms
- giving them skills and information about how to differentiate between real news and false information
- providing advice and inspiration about media careers with help from BBC staff ambassadors
The competition winners are announced to coincide with the BBC Young Reporter Festival taking place in Birmingham from 20 to 22 June 2023.
Involving hundreds of young people from across the Midlands, and others from across the UK virtually, this annual event includes media skills workshops and masterclasses with the talent behind BBC Three's Man Like Mobeen, Newsround and a range of BBC staff and contributors.
More details about BBC Young Reporter: www.bbc.co.uk/youngreporter
Follow us on Twitter @BBCYoungReport / #BBCYoungReporter