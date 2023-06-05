Student-suicide petition to be debated by MPs
A petition to introduce a legal duty of care from universities and colleges towards their students will be debated by MPs on Monday afternoon.
The debate was called after signatures on the petition, started by 25 families whose children killed themselves while at university, exceeded 100,000.
They want the existing duty of care for staff to also cover adult students.
But both the government and the higher education sector say further legislation would be disproportionate.
Among those travelling to London for the debate are Bob and Maggie Abrahart, whose daughter Natasha took her own life at the University of Bristol, in 2018, on the day she was due to give a presentation in a large lecture theatre.
Natasha had a social anxiety-disorder that made public speaking hard - and after her death, her parents sued the university over its failure to make adjustments.
They partly won their case, under the Equality Act, but the judge was not satisfied the university had owed Natasha a duty of care, saying there was "no statute or precedent which establishes the existence of such a duty of care owed by a university to a student".
The couple, from Nottinghamshire, said Natasha had been a "very sweet caring person" who really wanted to study physics at university. And they were pleased the issue, all about "providing education safely", was "finally on the agenda".
The petition calls for the extension to all students of the existing duty of care to protect those under the age of 18, and staff, from "reasonably foreseeable harm" caused by direct injury or a failure to act.
But Universities UK, which represents 140 universities, says this would not be practical, proportionate or the best way to support students.
Some providers may have 50,000 registered students, with most living outside the university, it said.
Universities UK president and University of the West of England vice-chancellor Prof Steve West told BBC Radio 4's Today programme "there is a case to be answered around how universities are adopting and spreading the best practice" but a statutory duty was not the answer.
"The statutory duty of care you see in schools or prisons or hospitals, we simply do have the levels of control and supervision that you see in those locations - and therefore, we think what needs to happen is a piece of work with government, with agencies across government and with the families and staff and students, to really identify the best way that best practice is adopted" he added.
Mental health
The Department for Education said higher education providers had a general duty of care "to deliver educational and pastoral services" and further legislation "would be a disproportionate response".
"We have asked our student support champion, Edward Peck, to work with bereaved parents to find areas for improvement and the minister will set out further plans today," a DfE official added.
Universities are now advised to contact key family members or friends if they have serious concerns about a student's mental health - even without their permission.
Official estimates suggest 64 students killed themselves in England and Wales in the 2019-20 academic year, a significantly lower proportion than among the general population of similar ages.
But the families say universities do not report the annual number of student suicides - and the number is higher.
If you have been affected by any of these issues, you can visit the BBC's Action Line or contact the Samaritans.