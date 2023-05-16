School-absence fines make problem worse, MPs told
Fining parents whose child is persistently absent from school does not work and can make the problem worse, MPs have been told.
Penalties often put more pressure on already struggling families, charity leaders told a government inquiry into persistent and severe absence.
Pupils count as persistently absent if they miss 10% of school sessions.
The number of pupils regularly missing school in England remains higher than before the pandemic.
Mind associate director of policy Vicki Nash said: "The idea that the fines are there as a deterrent or a signal that the behaviour is unacceptable doesn't really impact on the behaviour of the young person or the ability of the parents to get the young person back into school."
In some cases, financial penalties and prosecutions were driving families further away from school and into home-schooling, she added.
National Children's Bureau director Daniel Stravrou told MPs that a disproportionate number of severely absent pupils had complex special educational needs.
"We're not talking about pupils going to Euro Disney in term time," he said. "It feels misguided to approach this in a punitive way."
Harsher penalties
Fines begin at £60 but rise if not paid promptly.
But a BBC News investigation, last year, found parents in England whose child missed school faced harsher penalties depending on where they lived.
Some local councils told BBC News no penalties had been issued, while others handed out thousands.
Fines for unauthorised absence are issued at the discretion of schools and local authorities.
Government guidance says they should be used only when likely to change parental behaviour and support has already been offered.