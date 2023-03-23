Head teachers call for Ofsted to be replaced
Teachers and head teachers will hand a petition to the government on Thursday, calling for Ofsted to be replaced.
The petition was started before head teacher Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report.
Ms Perry's family have blamed her death on the "intolerable pressure" of the inspection, which downgraded her primary school to "inadequate".
The Department for Education says inspections are "hugely important" and "a legal requirement".
The National Education Union, which is leading the group, wants Ofsted, England's schools' watchdog, replaced with a "supportive, effective and fair" accountability system.
The petition, signed by 45,000 people, also calls on the government to work with teachers and leaders to look at how these work in other high-performing education nations.
Estyn, which looks after inspections in Wales, has replaced a single overall grade with an overview of findings focusing on a school's strengths and areas for development and a separate report summary for parents.
Following an inspection in England, schools are rated:
- outstanding
- good
- requires improvement
- inadequate
It was "absurd that the whole school life is condensed into a single-word judgement", NEU deputy general secretary Niamh Sweeny said.
Accountability was important but "the inspection and the surveillance culture" was making high numbers of staff leave, she added.
Three teachers' unions, including the NEU, have called for inspections to be paused and a review.
Some head teachers are also removing references to Ofsted from websites, job adverts and letters, in tribute to Ms Perry.
And James Denny, a parent from Reading who works with schools to help children experience more arts and culture, is organising a vigil outside Ofsted's offices in London, on Thursday.
He remembers as a child in the 1990s the fear an Ofsted inspection brought schools but "things have got so much worse since then".
He was not campaigning against Ofsted inspectors, Mr Denny said, but the way the watchdog worked "is no longer fit for purpose".
The Department for Education said inspections held schools to account for their educational standards and "parents greatly rely on the ratings to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child".