Teacher strikes: Government makes offer to end dispute
Talks to resolve teacher strikes in England have ended with a fresh offer from the government.
Many teachers in England received a pay rise of 5% in September 2022 but unions say this was a cut due to inflation.
Four unions have been in intensive talks with the education secretary since 17 March about teachers' pay, conditions and workload.
Thousands of schools were disrupted by the latest walkout by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU).
Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the NAHT, did not share details of the offer and said the union would consider it on Monday evening before deciding next steps.
He said the NAHT would not comment further until Tuesday.
The NAHT, NEU, ASCL and NASUWT unions have been calling for above-inflation pay rises, funded by extra money from the government rather than coming from schools' existing budgets.
Before talks began, the Department for Education had said it hoped they would reach "a successful conclusion".
Teacher salaries fell by an average of 11% between 2010 and 2022, after taking inflation into account, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says.
The government had offered most teachers a 3% rise for the next school year, 2023-24 - which the NEU has previously said was not enough.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the government has committed an extra £2bn in England, taking "real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".
Teachers in Scotland have accepted a 7% rise for 2022/23, which will be backdated to April. They have also accepted a 5% rise in April 2023, and a 2% one in January 2024.
Teachers from the NEU in Wales have agreed on an increased pay offer of 8% for 2022/23, which consists of a 6.5% rise and a one-off lump sum payment, as well as a 5% increase for 2023/24.
But Wales' school leaders' union, NAHT Cymru has rejected the offer and will continue to take action short of a strike.
The union says funding arrangements remained a major concern for school leaders, and are calling for talks to resume.
In Northern Ireland, five unions are continuing to take action short of a strike.