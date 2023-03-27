Teacher strikes: Government makes offer to end dispute
Talks between education unions and the government have ended and an offer has been made, according to the school leaders' union, the NAHT.
The unions have been in intensive talks with the education secretary since 17 March about the pay, conditions and workload of teachers in England.
It follows a series of strikes by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU).
More than half of schools in England were disrupted by the latest strikes.