Teachers' strikes in England paused for talks
- Published
Talks between teachers' unions and the government will begin on Friday as the National Education Union confirms no further strike dates in England will be announced for two weeks.
The talks are expected to continue over the weekend.
Thursday was the last of a series of strike dates announced across England.
In a joint statement with the teachers' unions, the Department for Education said the talks would focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.
"In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced," the statement said.
Four teachers' unions - the Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASUWT and the NEU - will all be involved in the talks with the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan.
More than half of schools in England closed or restricted attendance on 15 and 16 March.
Data released by the Department for Education showed 47% of all schools in England were open but restricting attendance, and 6% were fully closed on both strike days this week.
The National Education Union, which represents 300,000 teachers are asking for an above inflation pay increase - that does not come from existing budgets in schools.
It says it is about investing in this generation of children who have been hit so hard by Covid.
The education secretary Gillian Keegan says she has been extremely disappointed by the strike action.
Most state school teachers in England had a 5% rise in 2022.
Strike action in Scotland and Wales has already been paused.
In Wales, the NEU is consulting members on a increased pay offer of 8% for 2022-23 (6.5% plus a one off payment of 1.5%) and a 5% increase for 2023/24.
And in Scotland, two unions have accepted an increased pay offer of 7% for 2022-23, which would be backdated to April. They have also been offered a 5% rise in April 2023, and a 2% one in January 2024. One union is still consulting members.
In England, no new strike dates have been scheduled, but the NEU ballot lasts until mid-July which means they can announce new strikes dates until then.
Are you a teacher or parent impacted by the industrial action? Do you think the talks will bring a resolution? Please email us: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.