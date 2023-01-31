Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10

University and College Union (UCU) members march during a second day of industrial action over pay, working conditions and pensions in ManchesterEPA
University workers are among those going on strike on 1 February
By Alice Evans
BBC News

Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said.

Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day.

Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Talks between teaching unions and the Department for Education (DfE) ended without progress on Monday.

The National Education Union (NEU) said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had "squandered an opportunity" to avoid Wednesday's strike action.

It expects about 23,000 schools to be affected in the first of its seven planned walkouts by teacher members in England and Wales.

The DfE has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers for the current school year, but the NEU wants a fully funded above-inflation increase for teachers.

Some schools have announced they will close but others are still deciding - meaning many parents are waiting to hear whether they will need to make childcare arrangements.

But Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the government expected the "majority" of schools in England to be open "in some capacity".

Teachers join a wave of public sector workers striking over pay and conditions.

Members of seven unions will be on strike on 1 February.

Lecturers, librarians, and other university workers belonging to the UCU union will join the walkouts.

So will train drivers belonging to Aslef, affecting services in England, Scotland and Wales.

Upcoming strike action

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Civil servants

  • About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
  • Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

  • In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
  • The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
  • In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect in Scotland? | Where are teachers on strike in England and Wales?

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses in England

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in seven of the 10 English services and the national Welsh service, while Unite staff strike in four English services and Wales
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Physiotherapists in Wales

  • NHS physiotherapy staff in all Welsh Health Boards are on strike
  • It is the first time physiotherapy staff in Wales have walked out over pay

Midwives in Wales

  • Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Wales are on strike from 0800 to 1600 GMT
  • Services for women in labour or needing emergency care are not affected, according to the RCM

Read more: Midwives and physiotherapists to hold walkouts

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Physiotherapists take action

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members are involved

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West - are striking
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Teachers in Wales

  • Members of the National Education Union are on strike across the whole of Wales
  • Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run

Read more: Wales school strikes: Will my school be affected?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the West Midlands and in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Passengers have been warned there will be huge disruption to services across 14 rail networks, with some operators unable to run any trains.

Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling.

Teachers belonging to the Educational Institute of Scotland will strike on Wednesday in the Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen city areas.

Reuters
Rail workers from Aslef union will be among those striking on 1 February

About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments are among those taking part in a dispute over pay and conditions, including workers at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

Mark Mclean, 42, a civil servant at the DWP in Newcastle, is going on strike and said losing a day's wage was "very hard" but described the decision to walk out as "massive".

"Everything's going up and the developed country that we are, I think we shouldn't have to cut many corners just to put the gas and electric on," he said.

"I'm a single parent, and my daughter lives with me full-time. She's got a life she's accustomed to and like any child you don't want them to suffer when it comes to getting better wages.

"So it is hard to cut corners like that but if needs must, you have to."

Some bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are also taking action, with the Unite union calling for a pay rise for members to reflect the cost of living.

The action comes as the TUC says the average public sector worker is more than £200 a month worse off compared with a decade ago.

The union will hand in a petition to Downing Street on Wednesday in protest at the government's proposed "anti-strike" legislation.

The new law would set minimum service levels that striking industries would have to meet before taking action.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We know that there will be significant disruption, given the scale of the strike action that is taking place tomorrow, and that will be very difficult for the public trying to go about their daily lives.

"We are upfront that this will disrupt people's lives and that's why we think negotiations rather than picket lines are the right approach."

The spokesman also said the announcement of an ambulance workers' strike on 10 February was "deeply concerning".

"We are putting in place significant mitigations, which have previously helped reduce some of the impact of these strikes," he said, urging unions to reconsider.

