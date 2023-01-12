University staff plan 18 new days of strikes
A wave of 18 new strike days are planned across 150 UK universities in February and March, the University and College Union has announced.
It said a pay offer worth between 4-5% made during talks with employers this week was not enough.
UCU general secretary Dr Jo Grady said the "clock is now ticking" for a deal to be reached.
It comes after the government announced tuition fees in England will be frozen for another two years.
"Today our union came together to back an unprecedented programme of escalating strike action. The clock is now ticking for the sector to produce a deal or be hit with widespread disruption throughout spring," said Dr Grady.
University staff previously held three days of strikes in November in a dispute over pay, working conditions and pension cuts.
The union has demanded a pay rise worth either the RPI measure of inflation +2% or 12%, whichever is higher, as well as action to end the use of zero hours and temporary contracts.
It has also called for action to tackle "excessive workloads" resulting in hours of "unpaid work".
Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians have taken part in the strikes.