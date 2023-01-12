NASUWT teaching union fails to meet ballot turnout
Nine out of every 10 teachers who voted in a ballot over pay in England and Wales were in favour of striking, a union says.
But the NASUWT union also reported a 42% turnout - below the threshold needed for lawful strike action.
Its general secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said the union remained in formal disputes over pay.
"It is clear that our members are sending a strong message to the government," he said.
