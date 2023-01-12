NASUWT teaching union fails to meet ballot turnout
Nine out of every 10 teachers who voted in a ballot over pay in England and Wales were in favour of striking, a union says.
But the NASUWT union also reported a 42% turnout - below the threshold needed for lawful strike action.
Its general secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said the union remained in formal disputes over pay.
"It is clear that our members are sending a strong message to the government," he said.
"The readiness of our members to support industrial action demonstrates the anger of the profession and the need for governments in England and Wales to engage in meaningful negotiations to address the deep concerns of our members," he added.
Two other teaching unions are yet to release the results of their ballots in England and Wales.
Pay rise
NASUWT members, as well as those of other unions, have already been on strike in Scotland
Teachers from five unions in Northern Ireland are continuing to take action short of a strike - affecting meeting attendance and administrative tasks.
Most state-school teachers in England and Wales had a 5% pay rise in 2022, well below the rate of inflation.
The NASUWT, which represents both primary and secondary teachers, balloted 150,000 members in England and 10,000 in Wales.