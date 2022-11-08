University staff to go on strike this month
University lecturers and other staff across the UK will strike this month over pay, pensions and working conditions, the University and College Union (UCU) has said.
Strikes will take place on 24, 25 and 30 November at 150 universities.
The UCU claims 70,000 staff members will strike.
Universities say they are "well-prepared" to "protect students' education".
Staff will also start industrial action short of a strike from 23 November, UCU said, which could include things like refusing to cover for absent colleagues.
The National Union of Students (NUS) is supporting the walkout.
The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents university employers across the UK, proposed a 3% pay increase for staff this academic year, with 9% for those on the lowest pay grades.
But UCU members want a pay rise to take the rising cost of living into account - much like unions in other sectors that have pushed for strike action in recent months.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is the highest it has been for 40 years. That means workers' living costs are rising faster than their wages, leaving them worse off.
UCU general secretary, Jo Grady, criticised vice chancellors' salaries, comparing them to UCU members who were on "low-paid and insecure contracts".
"UCU members do not want to strike but are doing so to save the sector and win dignity at work," she said.
Universities UK (UUK), an organisation representing 140 institutions, said: "We appreciate this could be a difficult time for students, who may be anxious about possible disruption to their learning.
"Universities are well-prepared for industrial action and will put in place a series of measures to protect students' education, as well as other staff and the wider community."