University staff latest to agree to go on strike
- Published
University lecturers, librarians and admin staff across the UK will strike over pay and pensions, the University and College Union has announced.
A total of 70,000 UCU members at 150 universities were asked to vote in two separate ballots - one on pay and working conditions, and another on pensions.
Strike dates are yet to be decided.
Employers have previously said universities have done their best to support staff in tough times.
Students - some of whom have supported previous strike action by university staff - could face lectures being cancelled or rearranged.
The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents university employers across the UK, proposed a 3% pay increase for staff this academic year, with 9% for those on the lowest pay grades.
But UCU members want a pay rise to take the rising cost of living into account - much like unions in other sectors that have pushed for strike action in recent months.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is close to 10%, the highest level for 40 years. That means workers' living costs are rising faster than their wages, leaving them worse off.