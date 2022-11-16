Teachers' strikes: What are they paid and will schools close? Published 3 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images

Teachers across the UK are being asked if they want to strike over pay.

Some teachers in Scotland have already voted in favour of industrial action.

Why are teachers threatening to strike?

Most state-school teachers in England, Scotland and Wales have had a 5% pay rise this year. In Northern Ireland many have had a 3.2% rise over the past two years.

But unions argue inflation above 10% means these are pay cuts, in real terms. Thousands of workers in other jobs have gone on strike for the same reason.

Demands vary, but most unions are calling for an above-inflation pay rise. They also want schools to be given extra money to cover the increase.

How much do teachers get paid?

The starting salary for teachers in England is due to rise to £30,000 a year by September 2023.

In the last school year, state school classroom teachers in England were paid average of £38,982. This compares with £39,009 in Wales and £40,026 in Scotland. Northern Ireland's government did not provide a comparable figure.

For head teachers the average salary in England last year was £74,095. For other leadership teachers it was £57,117.

How is teacher pay decided?

Experts in England advise the government about teacher pay, based on vacancies, shortages in individual subjects, and the competition from other graduate jobs.

As with all extra public spending, money allocated to England determines what funding is awarded to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

When will we know if strikes are happening?

Teachers from five unions in Northern Ireland have already begun action short of a strike - affecting school meetings and administrative tasks.

In Scotland, the EIS union plans a strike on 24 November. It said 96% of its members voted for a strike, on a turnout of 71%.

Other ballots are still open:

The NASUWT ballot, covering staff in schools and sixth form colleges in England, Scotland, and Wales, closes on 9 January

ballot, covering staff in schools and sixth form colleges in England, Scotland, and Wales, closes on The NEU is the largest education union in the UK. Its ballot covers about 450,000 members in England and Wales, although not all are teachers, and closes on 13 January

is the largest education union in the UK. Its ballot covers about 450,000 members in England and Wales, although not all are teachers, and closes on Members of the NAHT union, representing head teachers and other school leaders in England and Wales, are being balloted, but no dates have been announced

union, representing head teachers and other school leaders in England and Wales, are being balloted, but no dates have been announced The NEU says it may co-ordinate action with the NASUWT and NAHT

The ASCL, representing school and college leaders, wants a "fully-funded pay increase", but isn't currently planning a formal ballot

NEU members who teach at sixth form colleges in England have already voted to go on strike over pay on 30 November.

Elsewhere in the education world, a strike by lecturers and other university staff over pay, pensions and working conditions will go ahead on 24, 25 and 30 November.

Will schools close if teachers strike?

In most schools in England, it's up to head teachers. There are no minimum staffing rules, so heads have to judge whether staying open is possible.

Welsh head teachers also decide, in consultation with local authorities. In Scotland, it's the local council's responsibility.

Northern Irish schools should seek approval for exceptional closures from the government. However, there has been no functioning government at Stormont since February 2022.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Teachers and other members of education unions joined a cost-of-living demonstration in London this summer

If my child's school closes, can I get time off work?

You have the right to take time off work to help a dependant - such as your child - if their normal arrangements fall through.

But you won't necessarily get paid under this rule, which applies to England, Scotland and Wales.

The Department for Business couldn't confirm that school strikes would qualify as a childcare "emergency".

It advised carers to check their contract for more specific guidance.

It may also be possible to take unpaid parental leave, but this needs to be arranged with your employer. It normally requires 21 days' notice and must be taken in week-long blocks.

When have teachers previously gone on strike?

In 2008, a one-day walkout by teachers over pay closed one in 10 schools in England and Wales.

Millions of children missed classes in 2011 when thousands of schools across the UK were closed due to a one-day strike over pensions.