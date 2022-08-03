Patrick Vallance: One of government's chief Covid advisers is stepping down
- Published
The government's chief scientific adviser, who helped steer the UK through the pandemic, is stepping down.
Sir Patrick Vallance's five-year term ends in April. His successor has not yet been announced.
In June, he was honoured at Buckingham Palace for his work updating the public on the Covid-19 virus, regularly appearing alongside the prime minister at televised briefings.
Sir Patrick, 62, was an academic and a consultant physician before joining GlaxoSmithKline, where he became president of research and development.
'Science super-prowess'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "immensely grateful" for Sir Patrick's advice and expertise throughout the pandemic.
He had "played an instrumental role in expanding and accelerating the science super-prowess of this country... overseeing the development and innovative use of new technologies, responding to the global threat of climate change, boosting the life sciences and health of our nation and ensuring our policies and decisions are informed by the latest and best scientific thinking."
"He will be missed by all when he leaves next year and I wish him the very best in all future endeavours," Mr Johnson added.
Sir Patrick said: "Science and engineering remain vital for the future prosperity of the UK - and high-quality evidence and science advice should be at the heart of all government decision making."
And he would remain "fully committed" to his completing his "both challenging and immensely rewarding" five-year term.
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam stepped down from his role as deputy chief medical officer, in March.
Nicknamed JVT, he became known for using football analogies to deliver Covid updates and was considered one of the best communicators of health advice on the virus.
He was knighted, at Buckingham Palace, by the Duke of Cambridge, in July, having missed the initial ceremony after catching Covid.