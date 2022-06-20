BBC Young Reporter Competition: Winners revealed
- Published
The winners of this year's BBC Young Reporter Competition have been revealed.
Young people aged 11-18 submitted original and interesting story ideas to the competition, which is in its fourth year. It gives young people the chance to produce their own story with BBC programme makers, producers and journalist.
In the BBC's centenary year more winners than ever before will tell their stories from across the UK about the subjects and issues relevant to them and their lives.
Following a tough round of shortlisting and judging, 40 winners have been chosen and their stories broadcast across the BBC, including on The One Show, BBC Breakfast,BBC 5Live, BBC News and BBC Local Radio programmes, as well as online and on social media platforms.
And in its 50th year, Newsround - the BBC's flagship news programme for young people - for the first time selected 15 stories, specifically from 11-13 year olds, that will feature online throughout 2022.
Judges included programme editors and commissioners from across the BBC as well as presenters and reporters, including Huw Edwards, Naga Munchetty, and Nikki Fox from BBC News, Radio 1's Roisin Hastie, The One Show's Alex Jones and Newsround's Ricky Boleto and Shanequa Paris.
The BBC Young Reporter Competition 2022 winners were judged in three categories:
•National
•Regional
•Newsround
BBC News presenter Huw Edwards, says: "Yet again the BBC Young Reporter Competition has drawn an impressive range of young people to propose original, strong ideas which affect people's lives. They showed maturity of approach and great empathy and honesty. I was enthused by some, and moved by others. It's probably the best standard of proposals I've seen to date. I look forward very much to seeing the results".
This year's BBC Young Reporter Competition winners are:
National
Northern Ireland
Scotland
Wales
England (South/East)
England (South/West)
England (London)
England (Midlands)
England (North)
Newsround
Winning stories will be broadcast across the BBC before the end of 2022, including on Newsbeat, Newsround, The One Show, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport and a host of regional television and local radio programmes.
Stories were considered on editorial merit, based on the strength of the idea, originality, and the judges will be looking for a range of diverse stories from across the UK. The full Terms & Conditions are available here.
BBC Young Reporter engages with thousands of 11-18 year olds across the UK every year, in partnership with schools, colleges and youth organisations. The project has been running for 16 years as part of the BBC's commitment to media literacy and supporting young people's understanding and interest in broadcasting and the creative industries.
It works with young people in three ways - supporting them to tell their stories on BBC programmes and platforms, giving them skills and information about how to differentiate between real news and false information, and with the help of BBC staff ambassadors giving them advice and inspiration about careers in the media.
More details about BBC Young Reporter: www.bbc.co.uk/youngreporter
Follow us on Twitter @BBCYoungReport / #BBCYoungReporter