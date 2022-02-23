University students face minimum entry grades in England
By Hannah Richardson
BBC News education reporter
- Published
Minimum entry grades for universities and a cap on student numbers are part of government plans to shake up England's higher education system.
Students will need GCSE passes in English and maths, or the equivalent of two grade Es at A-level, under the plans being set out on Thursday.
About a third currently fail to achieve a grade 4 in those core GCSEs, the equivalent to a C in the old system.
The plans are part of a response to a review of post-18 education.
Entry grade exemptions, possibly for mature students, will be looked at during a forthcoming consultation.
The intention is to restrict entry on to courses which the government believes do not offer a good route into graduate jobs.
And to prevent universities from recruiting students into higher education before they are ready.
Universities have already been told they will have some responsibility for courses leading to good jobs.
Ministers argue the reforms should encourage more young people to consider apprenticeships or other higher qualifications.