One in 12 teachers absent in England's first week back

Secondary pupils are now being asked to wear masks in classrooms, to reduce Covid spread

One in 12 teachers was absent from England's schools during the first week of term, as Omicron cases spread.

The latest data shows 8.6% of teachers and school leaders were absent - and 4.9% were absent because of Covid, up from 3% on 16 December.

It comes as numerous schools have told BBC News they are unable to find temporary staff to cover.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he is making contingency plans for rising rates of staff absence.

