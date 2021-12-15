First-in-family female graduates earn less - study
By Hannah Richardson
BBC News education reporter
- Published
Women who are first in their family to go to university earn significantly less than those with university-educated parents, research suggests.
They were less likely to attend an elite institution but more likely to work in jobs below their qualification level, it found.
They tended to have lower grades but be committed to working hard, University College London researchers said.
UK universities are to face new targets on dropout rates and salaries.
Universities Minister Michelle Donelan told vice-chancellors, in November, they would have to hit hard targets to ensure the poorest students found high-paid jobs after they graduated - to make "getting on as important as getting in".
"A student's outcome after university needs to be as important to providers as a student's grades before university," she said.
The UCL study, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, analysed data on 7,700 participants of a longitudinal study following of a group of people, born in 1989-90 in England, since secondary school.
Drop out
It found women graduates in their mid-20s whose parents had not been to university earned 7% less than those whose had.
They earned about £2,000 less a year than more advantaged female graduates, who are on a salary of £27,000.
Unlike first-generation male graduates, first-in-family female graduates have, on average, lower pre-university educational attainment than their female peers with at least one graduate parent.
And they:
- are less likely to attend a more selective university
- are 4% more likely to drop out
- tend to work in smaller companies and in jobs that do not require a degree
- are more likely to become mothers by the age of 25
Lead author Dr Morag Henderson said universities should target first-generation students in their recruitment and ensure there were systems to support them at university.
"We recommend that universities target some of their successful mentoring schemes specifically to first-in-family students to reduce the risk of dropout," she said.
The targets for entry into well paid jobs for those from disadvantaged backgrounds should also apply to first-in-family undergraduates, Dr Henderson added.