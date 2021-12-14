Some schools struggling to stay open as cases rises
Schools in high infection areas are struggling to stay fully open due to rising Covid rates, a head teachers' leader says.
Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton says he knows of schools which have had 25% of staff absent for several weeks.
And there were cases where public health officials were telling schools to switch to remote learning.
Ministers have said they will do everything to keep schools open.
But on Monday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stopped short of guaranteeing that no schools would be forced to close.
In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said new measures are needed to stop the spread of Covid, but she is insisting schools will not close early.
Remote learning
Mr Barton told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "Listening to the speculation and the news, and certainly the emails I've been getting from members, you are getting some pockets of very severe low attendance, partly young people, partly staff.
"One (school) has emailed me this morning saying 25% of staff have been off for three weeks. You can imagine if you can't then get supply teachers that becomes very difficult to maintain the quality of education."
He also spoke of a primary school and a secondary in the same academy trust in the Bury St Edmunds area of Suffolk, which has moved to remote learning.
"That wasn't a decision at the whim of a head teacher, that wasn't someone saying; 'We are going to close the school so Christmas can come early'.
"That was on public health advice. What we are getting is a national narrative - quite rightly - that we want to do everything we can to keep young people in school. But on the ground in particular areas, such as Bury St Edmunds, public health are saying actually because of infection rates, we are recommending that young people should move to remote learning."
In Anglesey, North Wales, many pupils will end the term with blended learning, as coronavirus levels soar within the county.
On Friday, the island had the highest case rate in Wales. Over the previous seven days, Anglesey's incidence rate had risen to 840.9 per 100,000 people.
And pupils in Denbighshire will end face-to-face lessons on Friday, 17 December and learn from home until term ends officially on 21 December.
The latest data out two weeks ago showed there were more than 200,000 pupils out of school in England for Covid-related reasons. New figures - to be published later on Tuesday - are expected to show a rise in cases and absence.
At Ash Green Community Primary in Halifax, a fifth of staff were absent for Covid-related reasons recently. And this sort of case rate was replicated among the pupils.
In two classes, for two weeks there were only about 60% of the children - due to confirmed or suspected cases, says head teacher Mongo Sheppard
"One of the most difficult things is that you don't know what your staffing structure will be.
"The staffing plan I had in place this morning was different from what I had when I went to bed."
January re-opening?
And some parents are concerned about rising case rates and what they see as lack of general mitigations in place to reduce the spread of infection.
A mother from south-west London, Clare, told the BBC how one year-group had 15% off with Covid.
She said: "My son's school in Richmond borough has introduced bubbles for Years 4 to 6 on advice from public health.
"Still no masks in classrooms, but the "hygiene theatre" of more sanitiser. What will it take to for the government to mandate masks in classrooms?"
Mother-of-three, Bernadette Quinn, has one child at school in St Chad's Catholic Primary in Bishop Auckland, where she says there are fantastic safety procedures in place.
She said it was vitally important that schools reopened in January.
"I work full-time, I have three children and trying to educate three children at home is virtually impossible," she said.
"But it's not only the education it's the social side of things I think they then struggle to come back to school once they've been out of education a while."
