Too many children left at risk too long - Ofsted
By Hannah Richardson
BBC News education reporter
- Published
Too many vulnerable children are being left at risk of harm for far too long in many areas, Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman has warned.
Struggling child protection services in England had lost "the line of sight" to children on the front line during the pandemic, she said.
Ofsted's annual report found nearly half of council children's services require improvement, or are inadequate.
It comes after the case of Arthur Labanjo-Hughes shocked the nation.
His father and stepmother were last week convicted of killing him after torturing, humiliating and neglecting him.
In her annual report, Ms Spielman said: "In struggling areas, there is a lack of focus on the risks to children and a failure to deliver timely, purposeful and effective help and protection.
"This leaves families unsupported and too many children at risk for too long. It also fails to secure timely permanency, and leaves children in care and care leavers without the support they need to thrive."
Ms Spielman described Arthur's murder as "callous" and his case as "terrible".
Solihull, where Arthur lived, is one of the local authority children's services which require improvement.
Ms Spielman defended the effectiveness of the ratings system, on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.
She said: "I know that our judgements are taken extremely seriously by local authorities themselves, by government, and of course there were many other agencies involved in this case.
"What's important is getting the right focus on how people are working."
Ofsted has been asked to run a targeted area inspection into all the services involved with child protection in Solihull. This will include probation, health and police, as well as social care and education.
'Full steam ahead'
Ms Spielman also highlighted that despite the best efforts and huge commitments of teachers and social workers, nearly all children fell behind during the 20 months of disruption of the pandemic.
"It's absolutely essential that every part of the education and care system is working full steam ahead. They must not be left waiting and wanting."
In a briefing to the press, Ms Spielman was asked if she was concerned there would be other cases like that of Arthur, if schools were to close again due to the new Omicron Covid variant.
She said: "Closing schools clearly has some significant risks for children and a reduction in quality education.
"But there are a minority of children who are safer in school than out of it. We have to recognise that if we close schools, we make that minority less safe."