University strikes: Academics at 37 institutions support action

The 37 institutions where staff are able to take strike action over pensions are: Institute of Development Studies; Aston University; Birkbeck, UoL; Durham University; Goldsmiths, UoL; Heriot-Watt University; Imperial College London; Keele University; King's College London; London School of Economics; London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; Loughborough University; Open University; Royal Holloway, UoL; SOAS, UoL; The University of Birmingham; The University of Dundee; The University of Kent; The University of Leeds; The University of Nottingham; The University of Sheffield; The University of Stirling; University of Bath; University of Belfast; University of Bradford; University of Bristol; University of Cambridge; University of Edinburgh; University of Essex; University of Glasgow; University of Lancaster; University of Liverpool; University of Reading; University of St Andrews; University of Sussex; University of Ulster; University of York