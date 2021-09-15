Nadhim Zahawi announced as education secretary
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed the new education secretary for England - replacing Gavin Williamson in the Cabinet reshuffle.
Mr Zahawi leaves his previous post as the minister responsible for the Covid vaccines roll-out.
The departing education secretary had faced much criticism over his handling of schools during the pandemic.
"We can't pretend we are sorry that Gavin Williamson has gone," said teachers' union leader Kevin Courtney.
Mr Zahawi, who has previously been a junior education minister, was born in Iraq. His family moved to the UK in 1976 when he was aged nine, attending independent schools in London and then studying chemical engineering at University College London.
Spending review
He will now be responsible for schools, colleges and universities in England, as they recover from the disruption of the pandemic.
"Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as secretary of state," said Mr Zahawi.
"Children and young people have had a tough time during this pandemic and I'll be listening to them and their families as we accelerate our work to build back better and fairer."
Mary Bousted, co-leader of the National Education Union with Mr Courtney, urged the incoming education secretary to push for extra funding in next month's public spending review.
"The money promised to schools to date is a small fraction of the amount judged to be needed by the government's former education recovery tsar," said Ms Bousted.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: "One of the most pressing tasks facing Mr Zahawi will be to ensure that the government now fulfils its promise to deliver a properly funded recovery package so that every pupil in the country receives the support they need and deserve.
"With the comprehensive spending review only weeks away, there really is no time to waste."
"The Department for Education may now be under new management but the same challenges remain," said Geoff Barton, leader of the ASCL head teachers' union.
"More ambition is needed on post-Covid education recovery, investment in schools and colleges, support for children with special educational needs, and closing the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers," he said.
'Disastrous'
Mr Williamson's departing message said it had been a privilege to serve as education secretary "despite the challenges of the global pandemic". And he highlighted his efforts to raise the status of further education and skills.
"I'm particularly proud of the transformational reforms I've led in Post-16 education: in further education colleges, our skills agenda, apprenticeships and more," tweeted Mr Williamson.
Mr Williamson - the first big casualty of the reshuffle - had faced much criticism during the pandemic, with particular problems around last summer's exams, which saw protests and U-turns over how grades were decided.
"He failed to engage with our suggestions on how to make schools safer during Covid - and thereby kept them closed longer," said Mr Courtney.
But David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, commended Mr Williamson's support for further education, despite the disruption of the pandemic.
"It was always going to be a bumpy ride for Gavin Williamson. Despite that, he helped convince the prime minister and chancellor that post-16 education and skills should be a priority," said Mr Hughes.
'Culture war'
Jo Grady, leader of the UCU lecturers' union, described his time in office as "disastrous".
"Rather than responding to the challenges of a global pandemic, he led the charge in a completely pointless culture war against university staff and students.
"A culture war that was entirely fabricated and led to no positive change in the sector," said Dr Grady.
Labour's Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: "Two years of exams chaos and staff abandoned, unsupported and demoralised. That is Gavin Williamson's legacy.
"The prime minister has allowed this to happen, keeping a failing education secretary in post for months and refusing to fight for children's futures."