Heads threatened with legal action over Covid jabs
By Hannah Richardson
BBC News education reporter
- Published
Head teachers have been threatened with legal action if they take an active part in England's pupil Covid-vaccination programme starting next week.
Lawyers for Liberty and a "group of concerned parents" warned school staff could be held liable for any jab-related death or injury.
Health workers are to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds in schools.
But consent will be sought, as with the existing schools-vaccination programme.
Pupils in schools already receive jabs every year, for which consent is sought from parents, guardians and carers, as part of national NHS-run immunisation programmes.
'Parental responsibility'
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the decision to immunise against Covid had been taken after "expert advice" from the UK's top scientists and vaccination experts.
"Our outstanding NHS stands ready to move forward with rolling out the vaccine to this group, with the same sense of urgency we have had at every point in our vaccination programme," he said.
But the campaigners say Covid vaccinations have not been subjected to the usual rigorous testing process and point to the small risk of myocarditis in some groups.
One letter from Lawyers for Liberty, which has been widely circulated to schools and seen by BBC News says: "As you are probably aware, many parents firmly believe that it is 'safer to wait' for long-term data to be made available on this vaccination so that an informed decision can be made by them or their child at the appropriate time.
"They consider it necessary to afford their child or children protection during this period by exercising their parental responsibility during the decision-making process."
"If a parent communicates to you that their child will not to be included in the vaccination programme or does not provide consent, then that decision must be respected, without any further consequences for the child, including direct or indirect discrimination or coercion.
"Failure to do so may result in possible legal claims against you personally and for your school."
'Exert pressure'
Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton said: "Many of our members have been receiving letters from various pressure groups threatening schools and colleges with legal action if they take part in any Covid-vaccination programme.
"This is extremely unhelpful and we would ask those involved in this correspondence to stop attempting to exert pressure on schools and colleges."
National Association of Head Teachers general secretary Paul Whiteman said the letters were "misguided", stressing the decision about immunising children was the government's and school staff would not be vaccinating children .
Clear guidance on the immunisation programme was needed without delay, he said.
'Impossible position'
"Now that a decision has been made, it is essential that the government immediately confirms that the process surrounding vaccinations will be run and overseen entirely by the appropriate medical teams," Mr Whiteman said.
"Where parents have questions, including about important matters such as consent, these must be handled by those same medical teams.
"There must be no delay in confirming this.
"Otherwise, school leaders will be put in an impossible position of facing questions to which they simply do not have the answers."
'Human experimentation'
Mr Barton agreed, saying: "We have been in discussion with the Department for Education over the role of schools in England in vaccinations and it is absolutely clear that this will be limited to hosting vaccination sessions and related administrative tasks.
"The vaccinations will be administered by healthcare staff and any disagreements over the question of consent between children and parents, which is likely to be extremely rare in practice, will be resolved by healthcare staff.
Another letter seen by BBC News, signed by "a concerned group of parents", says: "Given the clear evidence that serious harm - or worse - can and does arise as a consequence of these experimental vaccines including to children, the school involved in the process of administration of Covid-19 vaccinations renders themselves liable to criminal prosecution for assault/wounding or worse if death results, before the domestic courts."
It also warns of possible prosecution in the International Criminal Court for breaches of the Nuremberg Code, a set of ethical research principles set out in the wake of Nazi human experimentation without consent during World War Two.
"This is quite separate to any civil liability that arises or any prosecution for offences contrary to common law," it adds.
