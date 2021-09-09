Universities told to return to in-person teaching
By Sean Coughlan
BBC News family and education correspondent
- Published
Universities have been urged to return to face-to-face teaching when students return this term.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said students should expect to be taught "in-person and alongside other students".
It would be right to stay online when there's a "genuine benefit to using technology", he said.
But he warned university leaders: "I do not expect to see online learning used as a cost-cutting measure."
Parents would find it "odd" if students could go to social activities but were not allowed back into lecture halls, the education secretary told the Universities UK conference.
Learning face-to-face
Mr Williamson, speaking via a video link, said students were craving a "return to normality" - and that even with safety measures against Covid there should not be unnecessary delays on starting face-to-face classes.
He said that where students could be taught in-person it could be more effective than online, allowing them to benefit from the "conversations you have around the margins", and from the support of other students.
Trying to teach "complex molecular biology techniques" was going to be much harder over Zoom, he told the conference at Northumbria University.
There have been petitions by students against keeping teaching online - and an annual survey on student value for money highlighted complaints about paying full tuition fees for online learning.
The education secretary, who faced criticism this week after he confused footballer Marcus Rashford with rugby player Maro Itoje in an interview, also reiterated warnings about universities where too few students went on to graduate jobs.
It was "simply unacceptable" that at 25 higher education institutions, fewer than half of students progressed to such posts or further study, said Mr Williamson.
Minimum grades
He reaffirmed suggestions of introducing minimum entry requirements for university courses, such as a good pass at GCSE English and maths.
And he said the government would press ahead with proposed changes to the admissions timetable, so that students would have their A-level results before completing their applications.
There were suggestions from university heads at the meeting that some students preferred the greater flexibility of online lectures, such as those with caring responsibilities.
Steve West, the new president of Universities UK, said there would be a return to in-person teaching where possible, but he suggested a blend of online and face-to-face study would emerge - and that the greater use of digital technology could enhance learning.
"To politicians and commentators who have asked: 'Why not everything in person?' I respectfully point out that the move of some teaching, learning and assessment online was already happening pre-Covid.
"The pandemic merely accelerated the pace of change," said Prof West, the vice-chancellor of the University of the West of England Bristol.