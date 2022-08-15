A-level results 2022: When are they out and how are grades being decided?
By Vanessa Clarke
Education reporter
- Published
Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their results on Thursday which - for the first time since the pandemic began - will be based on end-of-year exams.
In recognition of the serious disruption pupils have faced, this year's exams will be graded more generously.
When is results day?
Pupils will receive A-level, AS-level and some BTec National results from 08:00 BST on Thursday, 18 August. For the first time, T-level results will also be released on the same day.
Students in Scotland have already received their Nationals and Highers results.
How do I get my results?
Some schools and colleges ask students to collect results in person, while others publish details online, so check the arrangements.
Pupils in Scotland received their exam certificates by post but also had the option of signing up for results by text or email.
If you've applied for a university course, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) will start updating its systems at 08:15 on 18 August. Updates can take several hours.
How have grades been decided this year?
The A-level grade boundaries - the number of marks needed for each grade - are more lenient this year. Students may need fewer marks to reach a particular grade, or if they are very close to the boundary for a higher grade, they may be looked at more favourably than in previous years.
In various courses, some parts of the curriculum were cut, and students were given additional advance information about areas to revise.
However, exam boards were criticised for mistakes on some papers, where pupils were tested on topics they had been told wouldn't come up.
Overall, A-level results are expected to be lower than in the last two years, when record numbers of students secured top grades. But they are predicted to be higher than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
Scotland also had record results during the pandemic. And while the 2022 pass rate dropped, it was still up on 2019.
What about BTecs?
BTecs - Business and Technology Education Council qualifications - are vocational courses which are largely assessed through practical learning, with exams worth a small part of the final mark.
There are three different types: BTec Nationals are available from level 3, which is a similar standard to A-levels.
As with A-levels, this year's grade boundaries are more generous, both for units taken in school or college and for final exams.
Students are awarded a pass, merit, distinction or distinction*.
What about T-levels?
These are a new type of post-GCSE technical qualification which last two years, and are equivalent to three A-levels. Time is split between classroom learning and industry placements.
T-levels began in autumn 2020, with more subjects added in 2021, and more due in 2022 and 2023.
Students are awarded a pass, merit, distinction or distinction*.
This is calculated from a "core" component (marked A* to E) and one or more "occupational specialism" components (marked pass, merit or distinction).
Is it harder to secure a university place this year?
A record 667,000 students have applied this year, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) says, due, in part, to a rise in the number of 18-year-olds in the population.
Ucas expects more students to be offered a place on their chosen course - but it says the process will be more competitive, especially for courses such as medicine and dentistry, as some universities stabilise their numbers after two years of growth.
The entry requirements set will have taken into account the fact grades are expected to be lower, the Department for Education says.
Personal statements, references and any relevant admission tests will be looked at as well.
What if I'm not happy with my results?
If you're unhappy with your A-level, T-level or BTec National grades, you should talk to your school or college, who can ask the awarding body to review your marks.
If you still think your grade is unfair, you can ask your school or college to appeal. The exam board will look at your mark again, and amend it if necessary.
BTec students can also appeal directly.
If you're still not satisfied, you can request a review from the exams regulator Ofqual.
The appeal deadline is 29 September, but if your higher education place depends on the outcome, you can request a priority review by 25 August.
If you want to challenge vocational coursework marks, you should follow your school or college's internal appeals process.
Arrangements in Scotland are different. Students normally receive a grade estimate which is submitted to the exam board.
If your final grade is lower, you can appeal directly to the SQA, but should speak to your school first. If your appeal is accepted, the SQA will reconsider your mark.
The deadline for priority appeals is 16 August, or 30 August for other appeals.
What if I don't get the grades I need?
There are lots of options.
If you only just missed out on the grades needed to study a particular subject, the university or college's admissions office may have some flexibility, or might suggest a different course.
You can also apply to Ucas' clearing process, which is how universities and colleges fill empty places.
If you're not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has room, you can apply through clearing until 18 October.
Alternatively, you can consider an apprenticeship or a traineeship. There are also entry-level jobs for those who want to go straight into work.
You could also potentially take a gap year to give you more time to decide which direction you want to follow.
