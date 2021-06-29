More pupils out of school as Covid disruption rises
By Sean Coughlan and Katherine Sellgren
BBC News
- Published
There has been a sharp rise in pupils sent home from schools in England because of Covid cases, according to the latest official figures.
They showed that more than 375,000 pupils were out of school for Covid-related reasons - an increase of more than 100,000 in a week.
Absences have quadrupled this month.
The government has signalled a shift to more testing in September - rather than schools sending home whole "bubbles" of pupils in response to Covid cases.
The figures from the Department for Education, recording the position in schools last week, show the highest number of Covid-related absences since pupils went back in March - up to 5% of pupils from 3.3% the previous week.
- 15,000 out-of-school confirmed cases
- 24,000 suspected cases
- 279,000 self-isolating due to potential contact in school
- 57,000 self-isolating due to potential contact in the community
Parent's view: 'Feels like there isn't an end to it'
Candice Yates, a parent and physical health co-ordinator at Ellesmere Park High School in Eccles, Greater Manchester, says the increase in self-isolation has been very disruptive for children, families and schools.
"I think psychologically it's awful having to think that you're going to get that call, that your child's going to have to isolate again or they're going to be off again.
"And you just feel like, at the moment, there isn't an end to it all; it's just constantly like losing bits and pieces and chunks of their education.
"Then they're back in, then they're online, then they're back in, then they're off again and it's just hard to watch the kids go through that as well - as a parent and as staff to watch them go through all these different emotions, of one minute being at home, one minute being here.
"Their friendship groups are being affected, not just their education and socially things are being affected for them as well. So it's been tough on them, really tough."
Candice says the situation is also difficult for parents. "I think for families in general it's been quite difficult obviously."
"More than anything, watching other staff members go through it with younger kids (mine are older), but with the staff having to be off if they had a child in nursery, a child in primary and a child in secondary - they were being torn left, right and centre.
"It's been a case of juggling the guilt all the time - if you have to go home to be with your kids, because you've got no other childcare, then you feel guilty for not being in work, if your children are sent home and you're trying to find alternative childcare you feel like you're not there for them because you're at work."
The current approach of whole bubbles of pupils having to self-isolate where there are suspected cases is under scrutiny - and the rules could change in the autumn, in a bid to limit the disruption.
Figures for the previous week showed almost 240,000 pupils were sent home for Covid-related reasons, but of these only 9,000 were actually positive cases.
It has been suggested that more testing could be used - and a pilot scheme has been running in some secondary schools in which pupils have had daily Covid tests, rather than requiring them to self-isolate.
Schools minister Nick Gibb said self-isolation had been an important "safety measure" for schools, but suggested that other approaches would be considered.
Teacher's view: 'Bit of a nightmare really'
Danielle Stephenson, a science teacher at Ellesmere Park High School in Eccles, Greater Manchester, says having pupils in and out of class over the past few months has forced her to change the way she teaches.
In her Year 10 class, Ms Stephenson has 10 out of 14 children currently at home because of Covid cases.
"When you've got the majority of the class out and trying to teach them difficult concepts, it's a bit of a nightmare really.
"You're juggling it, trying to anticipate. What things will they need to know when they come back, what am I going to do to catch them up when they get back in, how am I going to make sure I don't make the other kids bored because they've already learnt it?
"So you're trying to catch everyone up to the same speed - it's just really really difficult."
Ms Stephenson says teachers are now always thinking about how they can adapt in case some of the children are out of school. "I think teachers have really got on board with it."
But she says there is no substitute for face-to-face learning and has noticed that pupils are much more enthusiastic about being in school now.
"The kids are a lot more happy to see you and I think I actually appreciate them more when I see them face-to-face. So I think the appreciation is on both sides, from the children and the staff."
The government's former catch-up tsar, Sir Kevan Collins, said the "key thing" was to follow the evidence and take advice from experts and scientists on how testing could be used to reduce self-isolation for pupils.
"Ideally, of course, what we all want to do is get every child back in school every day, because that's the very best way we'll recover from the pandemic," Sir Kevan said.
The former education recovery commissioner, who appeared before the Commons Education Select Committee on Tuesday, warned that education inequality could be the "legacy of Covid" and said longer school days could be one way of tackling this.
"I'm personally very, very clear that the biggest impact of Covid will definitely be on our most disadvantaged children."
He confirmed to MPs that he quit his role earlier this month because a £1.4bn catch-up fund, "just wasn't enough to deliver the kind of recovery we need".
"Our country has responded in a way which compared to some others is frankly a bit feeble. This scale of shock requires a massive national effort to recover."